Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? One city is, according to a new report. Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best and worst cities for singles in 2024.

Photo by Sean Stratton on Unsplash Photo by Sean Stratton on Unsplash loading...

If you live in New York, there is one city that landed at the bottom of the list, making it one of the worst places in America to be single. Before we get to that, let's take a look at the other cities in New York State that made the list and where they rank.

Which Cities In New York Are The Best For Single People?

To find the best and worst cities for dating in America, WalletHub looked at many factors, including the number of singles, gender balance, online dating opportunities, nightlife options, and more.

To help America’s singles find love, WalletHub compared more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

Out of 182 cities, Rochester was the first city in New York to make the list and it isn't even in the top 20!

#46 Rochester

Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash loading...

#67 Buffalo

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#144 New York City

Photo by Andreas Niendorf on Unsplash Photo by Andreas Niendorf on Unsplash loading...

This Is The Worst City In New York State For Single People

Photo by Atlas Obscura on Unsplash Photo by Atlas Obscura on Unsplash loading...

#172 Yonkers

Yonkers landed at 172 out of 182, not only making it the worst city in New York State for singles but among one of the worst in America for singles.

Get our free mobile app

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.