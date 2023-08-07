Will the next item to be banned in New York State be ketchup packets and plastic takeout silverware? New York State has already banned Styrofoam takeout containers and plastic straws. The bans have been enacted in the name of sustainability and environmentalism. Could the next ban be ketchup and plastic silverware with your takeout order?

New York City Bans Extra Items For Takeout And Delivery Orders

On February 3, 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed Intro 559-A, known as the “Skip the Stuff” bill, into law.

New York City is the takeout capital of the world, and nearly all of us are familiar with the kitchen drawer full of old takeout forks, spoons and long-forgotten condiment packets. This new law will move us closer to cutting down on our plastics waste while making this a cleaner, greener city.

The law essentially bans many items customers have come to expect with their takeout or delivery orders. Things like napkins, single-use condiments, plastic forks, and extra eating containers are included. The items aren't fully banned, but they must be requested when the order is placed. They will no longer be automatically included. In my experience though, a lot of restaurants "forget" to include them anyway. How many times have you opened your to-go order only to see they didn't give you any napkins (or gave you ONE lonely napkin) for your 10 tacos? Or, that extra sauce you requested is nowhere to be found. But, I digress.

New York City's "Skip the Stuff" law went into effect on Monday, July 31. Will New York State follow suit?

Will New York State Ban Single-Use Condiments And Takeout Silverware?

There is currently a bill (S4449/A3424) that is in the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee, which seeks to ban the same items statewide. The bill was introduced during the 2023-24 legislative session.

This bill will reduce plastic pollution by prohibiting bars and restaurants from providing single-use food service items unless requested by the customer.

There is no guarantee that the bill will move out of committee, but it is possible.

