Major Waffle Maker Recall In New York State Due To Safety Concern

A waffle maker manufacturer has issued a recall that affects consumers in New York State. Empower Brands, LLC, is recalling two of its waffle maker models due to a safety issue.

Empower Brands, LLC, have received reports the PowerXLTM Stuffed Wafflizers Models ESWM02 and ESWM03 have the potential to hurt consumers,

We are issuing this recall notice because we have received reports that under certain conditions some of the PowerXLTM Stuffed Wafflizers Models ESWM02 and ESWM03 can expel food product due to pressure buildup during the cooking process, particularly if overfilled, posing a burn risk.

The voluntary recall affects all PowerXLTM Stuffed Wafflizers Models ESWM02 and ESWM03 sold in New York with all date codes affected.

If you register your waffle maker for the Empower Brands, LLC, recall the company will send consumers a free latch adaptor. The adaptor is designed to release the latch when a preset internal pressure level is reached. The company says that the latch will resolve the potential issue.

According to MarthaStewart.com, the waffle makers were sold at Walmart, Kohls, BJ's Wholesale Club, Target, and other retailers nationwide, including New York State.

If your PowerXLTM Stuffed Wafflizer has been affected by this issue, stop using it immediately. You can register to receive the latch here. You can reach the Empower Brands, LLC, helpline by calling 1-866-276-0063.

