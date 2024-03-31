Check Out The Inside Of This Amazing Victorian House In Buffalo

One of the best things about living in Western New York is that this region is full of beautiful and historic homes. In a region that boasts hundreds of structures designed by the likes of Frank Lloyd Wright, EB Green, HH Richardson, and Louis Sullivan, what would you expect? Simply put, some of the most beautiful homes in the Empire State existed in the 716.

From Victorian to Queen Anne, Tudor to Colonial, if you are a fan of beautiful homes, Buffalo is a place to find them. These homes often stay in the family for generations, but from time to time, one becomes available, which gives all of us a chance to own a piece of history.

Susan D Lenahan 716-864-6757 / MJ Peterson Real Estate / MLS#: B1528319 Susan D Lenahan 716-864-6757 / MJ Peterson Real Estate / MLS#: B1528319 loading...

This great Victorian home that was constructed in Buffalo's prime is a perfect example of how nice Buffalo was and still is.

Peek Inside This Stunning Victorian House Near

Built in 1900 and sporting more than 3,000 square feet of living space, this house at 40 Saint Johns Place on the edge of Buffalo's Allentown Neighborhood has all the charm you would expect from a home of this stature, like natural woodwork, fireplaces, and pristine hardwood floors, but also sports all sorts of modern upgrades while being spread across three floors.

This property, just steps from Kleinhans Music Hall, is in one of the most desirable sections of Buffalo. It has a nice-sized porch in the front and a large yard that are perfect for entertaining, all while being less than a mile from Buffalo's waterfront and Lake Erie. This top-notch house needs a new owner like you or me , and being listed for sale at only $595,000 makes it relatively affordable when you consider its location and all you're getting.

You can check out all the photos from the house below, and if you are interested in this beauty, make sure you have your coins ready.

Beautiful Victorian House In Allentown For Sale The housing market in Buffalo and Western New York is booming and there are tons of great houses on the market to check out, like this gem in Allentown, just a few steps from Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

