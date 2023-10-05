These Are The Top 10 Party Schools In New York State

The list of the top party schools in New York State has been released. According to Niche,

The 2024 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.

Let's be honest...what college student doesn't want to enjoy some extra-curricular activities? All parents and school administrators can hope that students are able to find a balance between their social life and academic studies.

These 10 Schools With The Best Party Scene In New York State

10. New York University - New York City

Fed Chair Janet Yellen Gives NYU Commencement Speech At Yankee Stadium Getty Images loading...

9. SUNY Buffalo State University - Buffalo

Benji the Bengal - Buffalo State College Mascot BuffaloState on Twitter loading...

8. St. Bonaventure University - Saint Bonaventure

Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Tournament - St. Bonaventure v Virginia Commonwealth Getty Images loading...

7. SUNY Oswego - Oswego

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. SUNY Oneonta - Oneonta

SUNY Oneonta Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture Jun 2021) via Google Maps 2022 SUNY Oneonta Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture Jun 2021) via Google Maps 2022 loading...

5. Colgate University - Hamilton

Colgate v Arkansas Getty Images loading...

4. SUNY Cortland - Cortland

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Binghamton University, SUNY - Vestal

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. University at Albany, SUNY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Syracuse University, founded in 1870 and comprised of thirteen schools and colleges, is a private research university in the heart of New York State.

As far as where Syracuse lands on the national party school scene, it depends on who you ask.

Syracuse University Is #5 On Niche's List Of Top Party In America

Syracuse University got an "A+" for its party scene. When asked "What one word or phrase best describes the typical student at this school?" 53 percent of students said,

Party hard, work hard

According to Niche, 13 percent said "Party Animal" describes the typical student. It also ranked #13 for Best Greek Life Colleges in America.

Get our free mobile app