9 Stores Will Be Closed On Easter Sunday In New York

Nine major retailers are planning to close their stores in New York State for Easter Sunday. Shoppers need to plan their shopping ahead of time.

So far, nine major retail chains have announced that they will close their stores in New York this month. While many stores choose to remain open on Easter with limited hours, some stores have recently said they will close. Employees will be able to spend the holiday with their loved ones. This year, Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, March 31, 2024. With many families buying ingredients for Easter dinner last minute, some shoppers will have to alter their schedules. Those who don't celebrate Easter, who were hoping to do their normal weekend shopping, will need to get it done on Saturday instead or choose other stores.

Some religious people are quick to condemn stores that remain open on holidays, but some employees prefer to work those days. Traffic is often slower, so the workload isn't as heavy. And some workers need the money to make ends meet. Not everyone celebrates religious holidays. Some religions don't even celebrate certain holidays.

Big box giant Walmart told USA Today that its stores will be open on Easter Sunday. But, a lot of people do not like to shop at Wally World for a plethora of reasons. There is good news though, Wegmans will be open regular hours on Easter for any last-minute grocery needs. For anyone trying to work on of spring home improvement project, Home Depot will be open on Easter Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm.

These Stores Will Be Closed On Easter Sunday In New York

ALDI

Costco

Home Goods

Lowes

Macy's

Marshalls

Sam's Club

Target

TJ Maxx

