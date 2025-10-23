There is some good news for Social Security recipients in New York. Checks are expected to get bigger, meaning more money in you're pocket, in 2026. Social Security has been in the news a lot lately. The current administration has made many changes recently.

New Yorkers’ Social Security Checks Will Shrink This Month

While Social Security beneficiaries will get more money next year, some New Yorkers may never see the extra funds. Starting this month, some New Yorkers are going to see a lot less money in their Social Security checks. President Biden directed the Social Security Administration to stop collecting 100 percent of a person's benefits to repay an overpayment they may have received, settling on 10 percent instead.

The current administration instructed the SSA to seize 50 percent of a person's benefits to cover any overpayment. Per The Motley Fool, the first notices were sent out on April 25. New Yorkers who received these notices were given 90 days to appeal, but the appeal period has now expired. That means that any New York beneficiaries will begin to see their benefits seized to repay the overpayment they received.

Social Security Benefits Will Increase For New Yorkers in 2026

As 2026 quickly approaches, Social Security beneficiaries will get a raise. The exact amount isn't known at this time and won't be available until October. That's when the SSA will announce its new, annual cost-of-living-adjustment. The COLA, which happens under every administration, helps ensure that benefits keep pace with inflation, which is increasing in America. The current inflation rate, as of July 2025, is 2.7 percent. The Senior Citizens’ League predicts that the COLA will increase by that amount, 2.7 percent.

In addition, when filing taxes next year, Social Security recipients can take a $6,000 deduction. The tax relief applies to New Yorkers who are aged 65 or older and have an income of up to $75,000 for an individual or $150,000 for married couples. It will end after 2028.

