Millions Of New Yorkers Could See SNAP Benefits Quadrupled

Millions of residents in New York State could have their SNAP benefits quadrupled. The increase could help many New Yorkers afford the skyrocketing cost of food.

New York To Raise SNAP Benefits For 2.8 Million Households Getty Images loading...

Families all around New York State rely on monetary benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to purchase food for their families each month,

SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being.

According to the USDA, 87 percent of New Yorkers who are eligible to receive SNAP use the program. That's 5 percent higher than the national rate of 82 percent. When it comes to elderly New Yorkers 73 percent of those who are eligible use SNAP, compared to the national rate of 42 percent.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash loading...

New York State Bill Proposes Significant Increase In SNAP Benefits

Senate Bill S7663A/Assembly Bill A6214 seeks to create a minimum benefit in New York State, which would increase benefits for many. The bill would provide state funds to make up the difference between the minimum federal benefit and $95. If passed the bill would establish

A state SNAP minimum benefit program in which the office shall distribute a monthly state SNAP benefit equal to the difference between the household's federal SNAP monthly benefit and ninety-five dollars to each eligible household in addition to federal SNAP benefits.

Both the Senate and Assembly versions of the bill are currently in the Social Services Committee. If the bill passes it will take effect immediately.

3 Major Changes This Year To SNAP Benefits In New York

1. The Working Age To Recieve Food Stamps Increases Again In 2024

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the work requirement incorrectly assumes that SNAP recipients are unemployed,

This requirement is also based on the false premise that low-income people receiving benefits do not work and must be compelled to do so, an assumption rooted in unfounded stereotypes based on race, gender, disability status, and class. Most working-age, non-disabled adults who participate in SNAP are already working for pay or are temporarily between jobs.

The ABAWD rule requires adults with no children under the age of 18 unless exempted, to work 20 hours weekly or participate in work-related training or education in order to get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Those who don't work or train 80 hours a month are only eligible for SNAP benefits for 3 months during a 3-year period. The ABAWD requirement applies to SNAP recipients ages 18 to 49, but republican House representatives want to increase the working age.

Residents ages 53 to 54 will face work requirements in the fall of 2024.

2. Maximum SNAP Benefit Allotments Have Changed

Trump Administration Sets New Work Requirement Rules For Food Stamp Recipients Getty Images loading...

The maximum SNAP benefit amounts allotted in New York State through Sep. 2024 are:

People in Household

1 / $291

2 / $535

3 / $766

4 / $973

5 / $1,155

6 / $1,386

7 / $1,532

8 / $1,751

$219 for each additional person.

3. New York To Implement Summer SNAP Benefits For Children

A new program for children will offer permanent summer nutrition assistance, known as Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, which will take effect in the summer of 2024. With Summer EBT, NY and certain tribal nations can provide grocery benefits of $40 per month to families with eligible school-aged children. Cindy Long, administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service said,

Summer EBT provides an unprecedented opportunity to reduce child hunger during the summer months. FNS is thrilled to see trailblazing states and tribes step up and make early commitments to expanding summer nutrition benefits for children in their communities. We look forward to working with all states and eligible tribal nations on this important effort — helping ensure children across our nation get the nutrition they need year-round.

Get our free mobile app