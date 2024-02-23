Iconic Gun Manufacturer Leaving New York State Soon

After manufacturing firearms for more than 200 years, an iconic company is pulling out of New York State. It's no secret that New York is not the most gun-friendly state, which seems to have played a part in the exit.

Two hundred and eight years of history. Gone, gone. Ilion is Remington. Remington is Ilion.

Gun Maker Remington Arms Pulls The Plug On Doing Business New York State

RemArms LLC, which is known by most firearms owners as Remington Arms, is leaving New York State. Its manufacturing plant located at 14 Hoefler Ave in Ilion, New York (Herkimer County), will close down for good on March 18, 2024. Its WARN Notice to the state, the company says it will begin the closure on March 4, 2024. The closing will affect 309 of its 310 employees.

New York State Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik attributes the closure to "New York State’s radical anti-Second Amendment policies and disastrous business climate." In a press release that Stefanik's office issued, she said,

It is because of New York Democrats’ unconstitutional gun grab policies that the oldest gun manufacturer in the country has been run out of the state. I have spoken with local officials and Remington Arms union members in United Mine Workers of America, Local 717 about how we must stand up to New York’s failed unconstitutional gun bans. Hochul must stop her unconstitutional assault on the Second Amendment now.

The company has been located in New York for 208 years. It was founded by Eliphalet Remington in Ilion in 1816. Back in 2014, Remington moved some of its manufacturing from Ilion to Huntsville, Alabama.

Remington's CEO Kenneth D'Arcy said in December that the company will consolidate its firearms operations in LaGrange, Georgia. According to The New York Times, Ilion's Mayor John P. Stephens said,

According to Manta, there are at least five gun manufacturers still located in New York - Lcs Air Arms LLC, Hart Rifle Barrel Inc., Darkeagle Custom Inc., Freeport Ny Revolver & Rifle Association, Inc., and Fargnoli Thomas A Custom Gun Builder.

