If you plan on making Buffalo wings this holiday weekend, you need to check your sauce. Even if you're not making wings, many people use hot sauce on fries, eggs, pizza, chicken, burritos, and a ton of other foods. A popular brand is being recalled in New York due to a potential allergen.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, T.W. Garner Food Company is recalling 50,688 12-ounce bottles of Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce. The products subject to the recall have best used by 120623T 065239 UPC 0 75500 10011 6. The recall was issued because some of the bottles may contain Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce, which contains soy.

Although there have been no adverse reactions reported, this product could be deadly to a person with an allergy to soy. The problem was caused by mislabeling.

The products at the center of the recall were shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in New York State, as well as AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, PA, SC, TN, TX & VA.

The product should not be consumed by or served to anyone with a soy allergy. Throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce Recalled In New York

Brooklyn Delhi, of Brooklyn, NY, is also recalling hot sauce. More than 18,000 units of the company's “Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce” may become pressurized from fermentation, which could cause a safety issue when opening the bottle. The pressure could cause injuries to consumers' eyes, faces, and hands when opening the bottles. The shelf life of some of the products extends to 2026, so the threat is ongoing. The product was sold in New York State according to Food Safety News.

