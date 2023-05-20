Places To Check Out In Ontario Next Time You Go To Canada

Being that Buffalo and Western New York sit on an international border, it became quite routine for most of us to just run to Canada for a few hours. Whether it was to grab something to eat, have a little fun seeing a show or going clubbing, whatever it was - being 15 minutes away from Ontario is a great benefit.

That, of course, was until the the COVID-19 Pandemic closed the international borders and forced both countries into isolation for nearly 3 years.

But now that a vast majority of the COVID restrictions have been removed, it seems like its the perfect time to check out all of the great things that are happening in Canada this spring and summer. The Fallsview Casino has new entertainment coming and who can pass upvCaribana!

Since the border is open, it seems like the perfect time to go running through the Six with my woes. Check out some of these things that should be near the top of your to do list. be that much closer to becoming a reality:

Clifton Hill

Shops, games, amusement rides, restaurants, and just steps away from the might Niagara Falls, Clifton Hill is a top tourist spot in Ontario and a frequent place where New Yorkers just go to hang out and have fun.

Crystal Beach

One of the best beaches on Lake Erie, Crystal Beach is a go-to spot for Canadians and New Yorkers wanting to get away and soak up some of the summer sunshine.

Niagara-on-the-Lake

One of the top vacation spots in Lower Ontario, Niagara-on-the-Lake is on the southwestern tip of Lake Ontario and is right across the Niagara River from Youngstown, New York, and Old Fort Niagara.

Canada's Wonderland

One of the best Amusement Parks in this part of North America, Canada's Wonderland has to be very close to the top of the list of places to visit when we can make it back over.

Great Wolf Lodge

This place is my son's favorite water park and he has literally begged me for 2 years to go back. It's the first place we're going my boy, the first place.

CN Tower

I love walking around downtown Toronto, heading into Roundhouse Park, and then taking the elevator some 1,151 feet in the air to look out from the observation deck at Lake Ontario and New York State.

Peppermints

Come on, I know I am not the only person who misses going to the, uhm, ballet? Yeah, Ballet!

What are some places in Ontario that you cannot wait to visit once you can travel into Canada?