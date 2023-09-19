Do Teachers Make Enough Money In New York?

The business of education is pretty tough when you think about it.

There are so many moving parts that need to align to truly have a robust and successful education system, perhaps chief among those items is having highly qualified teachers.

There has been a huge debate over the last few years around teacher pay and benefits. These discussions are happening all over the place; from Buffalo to New York City, and beyond, and it's perhaps one of the most contentious issues that we face.

Being that this is so important, exactly how good or bad are teachers in the Empire State compensated for their contribution to schools?

How Does New York Rank For Teachers Compared To Other States?

When you take a look at things here in New York State, and compare them to the other 49 states and the District of Columbia, you may think that we have it pretty rough here. However, according to a new survey and report released by WalletHub, New York is in fact one of the best places for teachers in the whole nation.

After looking at several different factors like annual salary and cost of living, the opportunity for career growth and advancement, along with the overall academic environment & work environment that teachers work under, the Empire State ranks as the 2nd best place for educators, trailing only Virginia.

New York has the highest average annual salaries when adjusted for cost of living, along with the highest amount of money spent per pupil, and pretty good rankings when it comes to student/teacher ratios, teacher turnover year-over-year, and the overall potential for income growth over time.

In all, it looks like New York is a pretty good place to live and start a career.

