New York State Makes Top 5 For Worst Roads In America

A recent study has confirmed what most New Yorkers already know; we have some of the worst roads in the United States. But how bad are they? MoneyGeek released the report, which ranks states based on their road conditions,

MoneyGeek analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Census Bureau to learn more about America’s urban road infrastructure, find the states with the best and worst road quality and determine if more state spending translated to better roads.

Photo by Ian Taylor on Unsplash Photo by Ian Taylor on Unsplash

loading...

According to the study, approximately 1 in 10 roads in the U.S. is in poor condition. Approximately 1 in 5 urban roads are in poor condition.

Which States In The U.S. Have The Worst Roads

The state with the best roads in America is New Hampshire. Only 7 percent of New Hampshire's roads are in poor condition, while 74 percent of its roads are in good condition.

The state with the worst roads in America is California. Only 22 percent of its roads are in good condition, while 44 percent of its roads are in poor condition.

The other four states in the top 5 are:

1. California

2. Rhode Island

3. Nebraska

4. Wisconsin

Sinkhole Forms In Manhattan After Water Main Break Getty Images loading...

New York State Ranks #5 For Worst Roads In U.S.

In New York, 30 percent of the roads are in poor condition, while 34 percent of the roads are in good condition. New York spends $16,612,000 on roads around the state. MoneyGeek says about 75 percent of road costs are funded by state and local governments.

Get our free mobile app

7 Most Deadly And Dangerous Railroad Crossings In New York

The CDC Says You Should Mask Up In These 9 New York Counties The CDC has designated these 9 Upstate New York counties as currently "high-risk" for COVID as of September 29, 2022 and is recommending residents wear masks because of that designation. The designation is based on the number of hospital admissions per 100,000 residents in a 7 day period. 8 of the 9 counties below are in Upstate New York with 5 In the Capital Region receiving the "high" designation.