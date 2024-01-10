New York State Will Pay Your Heating Bill

If you live in New York and need help paying your heating bill this winter, you may qualify to get money from the state. The state's heating assistance program HEAP, is currently accepting applications.

Homeowners In New York State Can Now Apply For $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available. The program is open and accepting applications.

In addition to getting financial help with paying for heating fuel, New York has funds available for homeowners to maintain heating equipment.

If you are a homeowner and eligible, the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefit can help you repair or replace your furnace, boiler and other direct heating equipment necessary to keep your home's primary heating source working.

If you're eligible and depending on how much the boiler, furnace, or other heating equipment costs, you could receive up to $4,000 for repairs or $8,000 for a replacement.

You must meet income eligibilityIn order to apply and receive funds. The HEAP Local District Contact also requires an eligibility interview for all HERR applications. The application process is now open. HEAP Local District Contacts can be found here.

New York State Residents Can Get Heating Assistance

The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is open for the 2023-2024 winter season. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance distributes the assistance payments. New Yorkers who need help can receive one regular benefit per season.

New York State also offers emergency benefits. The 2023-2024 Emergency benefit application process opened on January 2, 2024.

New York residents outside of the City can apply here. NYC residents can apply here.

