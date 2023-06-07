New York is among the top 5 states that are hotspots for the deadliest creature on earth, according to a new report. Mosquito season is fully underway and won't end for approximately five months.

New York State is home to 70 species of mosquitos, which carry several types of potentially deadly viruses that can be transmitted to humans, so it's important to protect yourself and your family from their bites. According to Laura Harrington, a professor of entomology at Cornell University,

Mosquito season generally lasts from the end of April and into October in New York state, but mosquitoes may emerge before April if the spring climate is unusually warm. Unfortunately, mosquito season has been starting earlier and ending later in northern temperate regions due to warming global temperatures.

Mosquitoes Are The Deadliest Creatures In The World

Mosquitoes kill an estimated 725,000 to 1 million people each year. That number far exceeds the second deadliest creature, humans, which kill more than 430,000 other humans each year.

There are no vaccines available for the viruses mosquitos carry, which include Zika virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, and West Nile virus. Some species of mosquitos are most active during the day, from dusk to dawn, while other species are active all day.

New York Is In The Top 5 Hotspots For Mosquitos In The U.S.

Insuranks has released a report ranking states with the most mosquitos in America. New York ranked in the top 5 across the whole country for having the most of these pesky, potentially dangerous creatures.

The state with the biggest mosquito problem is Louisiana, which isn't really a surprise considering the swampy, humid climate there. Florida came in at #2, South Dakota ranked #3, and rounding out the top 5 is Texas.

New York Ranks #4 For Mosquito-Prone States

The Empire State’s high number of West Nile cases and overall mosquito species, along with its average summertime rainfall, helped earn it the fourth spot. This shows that it’s not only places known for their hot and humid climates year round (like Louisiana and Florida) that deal with these pesky insects in excess.

Where Will You Find The Most Mosquito Activity In New York State?

Mosquitos love and need water, so New York is a prime place for them since we are surrounded by many large bodies of water. They lay their eggs in or near water and their young spend time developing in water before they become adults. One of the best ways to keep yourself safe from mosquitos is to eliminate "standing" water around your home. New York State's Health Department offers these tips to help keep mosquitos away from your home:

Here's What You Can Do To Help Prevent Mosquitos Around Your Home The New York State Department of Health offers these tips to help keep your home mosquito-free.

