Milk In New York State Tests Positive For Infectious Bacteria

An infectious bacteria has been found in milk produced in New York State. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced that the milk tested positive for the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni.

What Is Campylobacter?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Campylobacter is the cause of 1.5 million illnesses each year in America,

CDC estimates Campylobacter is the #1 cause of bacterial diarrheal illness in the United States. It is also the #1 intestinal disease diagnosed in travelers returning to the United States.

It is also the most frequently identified cause of Guillan-Barré syndrome, which causes a person's immune system to harm their body’s nerves.

What Are The Symptoms Of Campylobacter?

Symptoms of Campylobacter usually appear within two to five days of a person being infected and last approximately a week. Symptoms include:

- Diarrhea (often bloody)

- Fever

- Stomach cramps

- Nausea

- Vomiting

In some people it can cause more sever health issues, including:

- Irritable bowel syndrome

- Temporary paralysis

- Arthritis

Milk From New York State Creamery Tests Positive For Campylobacter

Raw milk from Sunset View Creamer LLC in Schuyler County tested positive for Campylobacter jejuni. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets warns consumers not to drink or use milk purchased from Sunset View Creamer LLC.

The contamination was discovered during a routine sample. Anyone who bought milk from the farm should throw it away and call (607) 594-2095. Sunset View Creamer LLC is barred from selling raw milk until additional sampling shows its milk is free of Sunset View Creamer LLC.

