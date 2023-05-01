The Farmer's Almanac predicts that summer this year will be scorchingly hot, but will it actually happen? The temperatures this week around most of the state will be in the 60s, which isn't close to scorching.

Canva Canva loading...

But, looking at the weekend into next week, the temps will increase to the low and mid-70s. Hopefully, there won't be a temperature drop and it continue to move into summer weather.

The First Official Day Of Summer Is June 21, 2023

Of course, summer in New York brings lots of amazing activities and things to do like boating, food festivals, concerts, fishing, beach days, picnics, fairs, cookouts, and so much more. This summer we may end up having to skip some of the fun due to the scorching temperatures predicted by the Farmer's Almanac.

Last summer was pretty brutal. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the summer of 2022 was the third-hottest summer in 128 years. What can we expect this summer?

Photo by Chromatograph on Unsplash Photo by Chromatograph on Unsplash loading...

The Farmer's Almanac predicts that this summer will be just as hot or hotter than 2022,

While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, we’d be amiss not to warn you of what our long-range weather outlook is pointing to –Sizzling Temperatures (again!). Our forecast, which is based on a proprietary formula that relies on many factors, including the Moon, is calling for a warmer-than-normal summer for most of the nation!

Get those water bottles, fans, and swimsuits ready.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, this summer in New York State and the northeast is going to be scorching and dry. It predicts that there will be less than average rainfall, causing concern for wild and brush fires. I'm sure there will be burn bans issued again this summer if this prediction is correct.

There is currently a burn ban in place in New York until May 14.

Get our free mobile app

A Dozen Great Upstate New York Lakes To Cool Off in This Summer! Everyone loves a good old-fashioned lake vacation! Take a look at the best ones to cool off at in upstate New York!