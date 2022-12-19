Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.

New York State Has Money Available To Help Homeowners With Heating

In addition to getting financial help with paying for heating fuel, New York has funds available for homeowners to maintain heating equipment.

If you are a homeowner and eligible, the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefit can help you repair or replace your furnace, boiler and other direct heating equipment necessary to keep your home's primary heating source working.

Depending on how much the boiler, furnace, or other heating equipment costs, eligible people could receive up to $4,000 for repairs or $8,000 for a replacement.

How To Get A Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement Benefit

In order to receive funds, an applicant must meet income eligibility. The HEAP Local District Contact also requires an eligibility interview for all HERR applications. HEAP Local District Contacts can be found here.

New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid.

The assistance payments are distributed by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. New Yorkers who need help can receive one regular benefit per season. If a household is at risk of losing its heat due to a utility shut-off, it could also be eligible for an emergency benefit. Emergency benefits applications will be accepted starting January 3, 2023.

New York residents outside of the City can apply here. NYC residents can apply here.

