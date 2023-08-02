New York State Woman Only Female On The FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List

She's known as the "CryptoQueen," but the FBI says that she's actually the leader of a massive fraud scheme. The Federal Bureau of Investigation added Ruja Ignatova to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Thursday, June 30, 2022. And to sweeten the deal, it is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her capture. She has an impressive list of aliases, including Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova, Ruja P. Ignatova, and "CryptoQueen." The FBI says she was added to the list for her alleged leadership role in a massive fraud scheme that has affected millions of investors across the globe. She allegedly defrauded investors out of $4 billion.

CryptoQueen Ruja Ignatova Founded OneCoin Ltd.

Ruja Ignatova is wanted for her alleged participation in a large-scale fraud scheme. Beginning in approximately 2014, Ignatova and others are alleged to have defrauded billions of dollars from investors all over the world. Ignatova was the founder of OneCoin Ltd., a Bulgaria-based company that marketed a purported cryptocurrency. In order to execute the scheme, Ignatova allegedly made false statements and representations to individuals in order to solicit investments in OneCoin. She allegedly instructed victims to transmit investment funds to OneCoin accounts in order to purchase OneCoin packages, causing victims to send wire transfers representing these investments. Throughout the scheme, OneCoin is believed to have defrauded victims out of more than $4 billion.

Credit: LiveNOW from FOX via Youtube

She was the top leader of OneCoin until October 2017. On October 12, 2017, she was charged in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York. On February 6, 2018 she was indicted on one count each of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud, and Securities Fraud.

Name: Ruja Ignatova

Date of Birth: May 30, 1980

Place of Birth: Bulgaria

Hair: Dark Brown to Black

Eyes: Brown

Sex: Female

Race: White

Languages Spoken: English, German, Bulgarian

If you have information about Ignatova or know where she is located, do not try to apprehend her - she may be with armed guards. Contact the FBI's New York Field Office:

26 Federal Plaza, 23rd Floor

New York, NY 10278-0004

(212) 384-1000

