New Yorkers Will Have Their SNAP Benefits Cut

New York residents who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to eat will most likely have their benefits cut if House Republicans get their way.

Millions of New York State residents rely on food stamps also known as the SNAP each year. According to Hunger Solutions NY,

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps 2.8 million New Yorkers, including 851,000 children, put food on the table. SNAP is our nation’s most powerful anti-hunger program. It improves food security, reduces poverty, and leads to better health outcomes, especially among children.

New York To Raise SNAP Benefits For 2.8 Million Households

Many elderly and disabled New Yorkers, as well as families with children, rely on SNAP benefits to avoid going hungry. Republicans don't see SNAP benefits as a lifeline, they see it as wasteful spending, according to Newsweek. SNAP benefits are included in their "Spending Reform Options," which aims to reduce federal spending by up to $5.7 trillion, according to Politico. The proposed cuts to SNAP would save an estimated $22 billion.

Many states rely on SNAP benefits more than New York. The top 5 states that receive the most SNAP benefits are:

5. Nevada - 15.72% Of Residents Receive Food Stamps



4. Oklahoma - 16.73% Of Residents Receive Food Stamps



3. Oregon - 17.67% Of Residents Receive Food Stamps



2. Louisiana - 18.58% Of Residents Receive Food Stamps



1. New Mexico - 19.48% Of Residents Receive Food Stamps



When it comes to New York 14.80% of residents receive food stamps, putting us at #11 out of all the states, according to Yahoo Finance. I understand the need to cut back on wasteful spending, but hopefully, New Yorkers who truly rely on SNAP to eat will not suffer at the hands of Republican budget cuts.

