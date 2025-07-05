Did You Know New York Has A Secret Jail?

Many people are not aware of this jail located in New York State. I was 'today years old' when I found out about it. Most jails, both city and county, are pretty well known, you might even say notorious. But there is one jail that many New Yorkers may have never heard of, even residents who live near its location. No one wants to go to jail, but going to a 'secret' jail seems especially scary. It sounds like something out of a spy or a dystopian movie, right?

According to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice, the jail census was 16,593 in 2024. The jail 'census' means, "The average daily number of individuals for which the facility is responsible, whether they are housed at the jail (In House) or another facility (Boarded Out)."

According to a report, there were more than 60 active jails in the state as of 2024. Outside of all New York City jails combined, Nassau County Correctional Center, located at 100 Carman Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554, had the highest census population in 2024, with 720.

California State Prisons Face Overcrowding Issues Getty Images loading...

There's one jail that's not on the list. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been ramping up its deportation efforts. ICE and other federal agents have been active in NY. Recently, 133 illegal immigrants were rounded up in a massive sting. Twenty had criminal records or pending charges, with three of them having been convicted of homicide.

Even though they have been in the spotlight more since the Trump regime increased daily quotas, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are always working, especially in NY, where we have many ports to and from Canada and international ports.

Last year, there were many news releases about massive busts of drugs and counterfeit goods at ports in New York. I've never really asked the question of where the detained suspects go. I guess I assumed they just went to the county or city jail facility. Sometimes that is the case, but there is one jail they may end up at that's not as well known.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: 10 Jails In New York With The Most People Locked Up

Suspects who are arrested by ICE agents could potentially end up at New York's secret jail. It is located between Buffalo and Rochester in a small town called Batavia. Batavia is pretty well known in Western New York, but people downstate may have never heard of it. It is the county seat of Genesee County and has a population of around 15,600, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

The Buffalo (Batavia) Service Processing Center has detention facilities. On its webpage, there is information about visitation and even sending a letter to a detainee held there, which would indicate inmates can be held for an extended period of time.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: Ice Arrests Over 100 Illegal Immigrants During Massive Bust In New York

Visitation hours are:

Mondays - Fridays

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Visits are not allowed to go over an hour, however, attorneys are able to visit 24/7. In New York State, there are three jails listed on the ICE detention locations page - Buffalo (Batavia) Service Processing Center, as well as the more familiar Clinton and Orange County jails. As they say, the more you know!

Get our free mobile app