New York Students Are Getting 2 New Holidays In 2024

Parents in New York, mark your calendars. Students at NY schools will be getting two additional holidays in the new year.

Of course, kids love getting extra days off from school, but for parents, it can be a hassle, especially if the holidays aren't observed by parents' employers. Thankfully for many 'rentals' around the state, only one holiday will affect them, since the other will only be observed in New York City.

New York State Schools To Observe Lunar New Year

Students all across New York State will have the day off the the Lunar New Year. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.7768/S.7573) making the Asian Lunar New Year a public school holiday in New York State.

By designating Lunar New Year as an official school holiday, we are taking an important step in recognizing the importance of New York’s AAPI community and the rich diversity that makes New York so great. It is not just a day off from school – it is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate their own or different cultures and traditions. ~ Governor Hochul

While the Asian Lunar New Year will fall on Saturday, February 10, 2024, it's not clear if students will get Friday or the following Monday off.

Students In New York City Will Be Off From School For Diwali

Governor Hochul also signed legislation (S.7574/A.7769) that makes Diwali a school holiday for New York City public schools. With the signing of the new law, all public schools in New York City will be closed on the fifteenth day of the eighth month of the Indian calendar each year. In 2024, students in NYC will be off on Friday, November 1.

New York City is rich in different religions and cultures, and we’re taking an important step to recognize and celebrate this diversity in the school calendar. This legislation to designate Diwali as a New York City school holiday is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate traditions from across the world. ~ Governor Hochul

