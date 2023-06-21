Certain New York Residents Can Get A Free Air Conditioner

Today is officially the first day of summer. With summer comes potential heat waves in New York. Some people in the state are eligible to get a free air conditioner to help them stay cool this summer.

New York State Will Provide Residents With A Free Air Conditioner

The New York State Home Energy Assistance Program is offering free air conditioners to New Yorkers who meet income and other criteria through its Cooling Assistance Benefit. The program benefits are available through the end of August. In addition getting a free cooling unit, the benefit will also pay for it to be installed.

Only one air conditioner or fan, not to exceed $800 with installation for a window, portable air conditioner, or fan and not to exceed $1,000 for an existing wall sleeve unit, will be provided per applicant household. No additional HEAP cash benefits are available.

Some New York State Residents Are Eligible For The Cooling Assistance Benefit

In order to receive a free air conditioner and installation, New York State residents must meet certain income levels. To qualify, a person or household must:

- Receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance (TA)

- Receive Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone)

- Have a person in your home who has a condition exacerbated by heat

There are other requirements and qualifications, which can be found here.

