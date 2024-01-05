2 New Yorkers On FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Two New York residents are on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted Fugitives list. The FBI is offering hefty rewards for information leading to the capture of these two people, who are considered armed and dangerous.

Search For Jimmy Hoffa's Remains Continues In Small Michigan Town Getty Images loading...

New York State Woman Only Female On The FBI's 10 Most Wanted List

She's known as the "CryptoQueen," but the FBI says that she's the leader of a massive fraud scheme. The Federal Bureau of Investigation added Ruja Ignatova to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Thursday, June 30, 2022. And to sweeten the deal, it is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her capture. She has an impressive list of aliases, including Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova, Ruja P. Ignatova, and "CryptoQueen." The FBI says she was added to the list for her alleged leadership role in a massive fraud scheme that has affected millions of investors across the globe. She allegedly defrauded investors out of $4 billion.

FBI FBI loading...

CryptoQueen Ruja Ignatova Founded OneCoin Ltd.

Ruja Ignatova is wanted for her alleged participation in a large-scale fraud scheme. Beginning in approximately 2014, Ignatova and others are alleged to have defrauded billions of dollars from investors all over the world. Ignatova was the founder of OneCoin Ltd., a Bulgaria-based company that marketed a purported cryptocurrency. In order to execute the scheme, Ignatova allegedly made false statements and representations to individuals in order to solicit investments in OneCoin. She allegedly instructed victims to transmit investment funds to OneCoin accounts in order to purchase OneCoin packages, causing victims to send wire transfers representing these investments. Throughout the scheme, OneCoin is believed to have defrauded victims out of more than $4 billion.

Credit: LiveNOW from FOX via Youtube

She was the top leader of OneCoin until October 2017. On October 12, 2017, she was charged in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York. On February 6, 2018, she was indicted on one count each of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud, and Securities Fraud.

FBI FBI loading...

Name: Ruja Ignatova

Date of Birth: May 30, 1980

Place of Birth: Bulgaria

Hair: Dark Brown to Black

Eyes: Brown

Sex: Female

Race: White

Languages Spoken: English, German, Bulgarian

If you have information about Ignatova or know where she is located, do not try to apprehend her - she may be with armed guards. Contact the FBI's New York Field Office:

26 Federal Plaza, 23rd Floor

New York, NY 10278-0004

(212) 384-1000

MS-13 Gang Member From New York On FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives List

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias - New York

Wanted For: Racketeering Conspiracy (RICO); Cocaine Importation Conspiracy; Possession of Machine Guns; Conspiracy to Possess Machine Guns

Reward: Up to $100,000

FBI.gov FBI.gov loading...

Click here to see a larger version of the wanted poster.

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias is charged federally in the Southern District of New York with racketeering conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession and conspiracy to possess machine guns. As the alleged leader of MS-13 for all of Honduras, Archaga Carias allegedly controlled MS-13 criminal activity in Honduras and provided support and resources to the MS-13 enterprise in Central America and the United States with firearms, narcotics, and cash. Archaga Carias is also allegedly responsible for supporting multi-ton loads of cocaine through Honduras to the United States and for ordering and participating in murders of rival gang members and others associated with MS-13. This case is being investigated as part of Joint Task Force Vulcan.

Contact your local FBI Field Office if you have any information.

Get our free mobile app