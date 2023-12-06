Recall In New York State Of Beef And Poultry Products

More than 700 pounds of beef and poultry products are being recalled in New York State due to a serious health risk. A Swan Lake, New York establishment, Pelleh Poultry Corporation, has issued a recall for 708 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products. More than 70 products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

What Is Listeriosis?

Unfortunately, listeriosis seems to be commonplace in the American food chain. There have been many recalls this year due to its potential contamination. According to the Centers for Disease Control,

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

What Beef And Poultry Products Are Being Recalled In New York?

The ready-to-eat beef and poultry products at the center of the recall were packaged on various dates from October 25, through November 20, 2023. The products have the establishment number “EST. P44121” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The potentially contaminated products were shipped to retail and institutional locations in New York State, as well as, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Laboratory testing found that the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Here are some of the products being recalled:

Apricot Ginger Chicken Sausage

Apricot Ginger Chicken Stick

Apricot Ginger Duck Sausage

Beef Bologna

Beef Franks Family Pack

Beef Jerky

Breakfast Chicken Sausage

Chicken Franks

Classic Chicken Roll

Corned Beef 1st Cut Brisket

Duck Confit Duck Confit

Duck Rillette (Broth)

Italian Chicken Sausage

Jalapeno Chicken Sausage

Maple Chicken Sticks

Pelleh Beef Pastrami Sliced

Sliced Corned Beef

Stuffed Chicken Breast with seasoned ground chi

Smoked Turkey Drumstick

Turkey Cooked Breast

Two Tone Stuffed Capon

Whole Smoked Turkey Breast

