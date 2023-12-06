Recall In New York State Of Beef And Poultry Products

More than 700 pounds of beef and poultry products are being recalled in New York State due to a serious health risk. A Swan Lake, New York establishment, Pelleh Poultry Corporation, has issued a recall for 708 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products. More than 70 products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
What Is Listeriosis?
Unfortunately, listeriosis seems to be commonplace in the American food chain. There have been many recalls this year due to its potential contamination. According to the Centers for Disease Control,
Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.
What Beef And Poultry Products Are Being Recalled In New York?
The ready-to-eat beef and poultry products at the center of the recall were packaged on various dates from October 25, through November 20, 2023. The products have the establishment number “EST. P44121” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The potentially contaminated products were shipped to retail and institutional locations in New York State, as well as, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Laboratory testing found that the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Here are some of the products being recalled:
Apricot Ginger Chicken Sausage
Apricot Ginger Chicken Stick
Apricot Ginger Duck Sausage
Beef Bologna
Beef Franks Family Pack
Beef Jerky
Breakfast Chicken Sausage
Chicken Franks
Classic Chicken Roll
Corned Beef 1st Cut Brisket
Duck Confit Duck Confit
Duck Rillette (Broth)
Italian Chicken Sausage
Jalapeno Chicken Sausage
Maple Chicken Sticks
Pelleh Beef Pastrami Sliced
Sliced Corned Beef
Stuffed Chicken Breast with seasoned ground chi
Smoked Turkey Drumstick
Turkey Cooked Breast
Two Tone Stuffed Capon
Whole Smoked Turkey Breast
You can view the full list here
