11 Most Wanted Armed and Dangerous Criminals In New York

Have you seen any of New York State's 'Most Wanted Fugitives?' They are considered armed and dangerous by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations. Under no circumstances should you try to apprehend any of these fugitives. The investigator's contact info in each case is below each photo. Some of these fugitives have been on the run for over a year. Each is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

1. Robert Herman was born on March 27, 1956. He is a white male who has been convicted of Failure to Register Sex Offender and Burglary. His crimes were committed in the Rochester area. Herman is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Subject is a Level 3 Sex Offender for more than one sexual offense against teenage boys. WEARS GLASSES,TATTOO:R-SHOULDER:THUNDERBOLT,R-BICEP:UNICORN,R-FOREARM: "RIP DEBBIE 1/10/99",L-SHOULDER:EAGLE,"LAURA"

If you have any information about Herman's whereabouts, please contact investigator Marc Saben at (315) 317-8732 or senior investigator Doug Rusinko at (585) 303-9568.

2. Dequran Reed-Oliver is a black male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Reed Oliver was born on December 2, 1996. he has been convicted of Attempted Burglary 2nd and GL Auto. His crimes were committed in the Rochester area.

Subject is involved in scheme to defraud activities and has a warrant in Charlotte NC for a domestic offense. GOLD TEETH;SCARS=FACE; TATS=FACE-"GOD BLESS,MOE"(STAR),NECK-"GOD FIRST"(CROSS),CHEST-"JUMYRIA",R/BI-(ROSE)"BRE,D",R/FA-"JAH-ZYRE,DIANNA,RIP QB"(CROSSW/ RIP RAVEN"),L/BI-"R"; WEARS GLASSES

If you have any info regarding Reed-Oliver, contact investigator Marc Saben at (315) 317-8732 or senior investigator Doug Rusinko at (585) 303-9568.

3. Luis Lugo, born March 24, 1989, is wanted in New York State in Newburgh. He was convicted of Criminal Possession Weapon in the second degree. Lugo is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Subject is a Level 2 Sex Offender. History of Rape 2nd. Multiple tattoos along right arm including “SURENO”, DEMON with WINGS and “Newburgh on right hand. On left hand: Rosary Beads, “LUGO”, and 2 PELTRATS.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Please contact investigator Joshua Richardson at 845-376-3342 or Senior Investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 if you have info regarding Lugo's whereabouts.

4. Melvin Miles is a black male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was convicted of Att. Murder/ Assault 1st/ Assault in the first degree in Poughkeepsie.

Date of Birth: 12/08/1957

Subject is registered as a Level 3 Sex Offender. History of multiple Rape convictions in the state of Pennsylvania. Subject is considered to be violent offender.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Reach out to investigator Joshua Richardson at 845-376-3342 or Senior Investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 if you have information regarding Miles.

5. Daquan Fletcher is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His date of birth is 2/24/1990. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd and Grand Larceny in Queens, NY

Subject is a documented gang member with a history of violence and weapons possession. Subject is also wanted by the Town of Poughkeepsie for an additional Grand Larceny.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Please contact investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3534 if you have any info about Fletcher.

6. Robert Glanowski, who identifies as female, is wanted for rape in Tonawanda. Born 1/21/1986, he weighs 205 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is a sex offender who raped a 12-year-old.

attachment-ROBERT GLANOWSKI NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

If you have info about Glanowski's whereabouts, please contact investigator Dan Higgins at 716-846-5723 or Senior Investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

7. Armendo Moreno, was born on 6/1/1961. He is Hispanic, weighs 165 pounds, and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is wanted on charges of murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester. He is a level 3 sex offender.

attachment-ARMENDO MORENO NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Contact senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4937 with any info regarding Moreno.

8. Dandre Toole is wanted in New York City for aggravated criminal contempt, conspiracy, criminal weapon possession, and attempted assault. He was born on April 27, 1993, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet tall. He is a known gang member. Toole has a tattoo of flames on his neck.

attachment-DANDRE TOOLE NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Please reach out to investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-463 with any info about Toole.

9. Jason Callahan, a white male, is six foot, two inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. His date of birth is 11/23/70. He is wanted for Rape 2nd and Distributing Indecent Material to a Minor.

Subject is also wanted by the Gloversville PD on a Failure to Register warrant.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Please contact investigator L. Crossett at 518-703-4411 or senior investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467.

10. Moises Teiada was born 04/05/1970. He is a white male, who weighs 216 pounds and is 6 feet tall. Teiada is wanted in Suffolk County for Kidnapping 1st, Robbery 1st, and Robbery 2nd.

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. No Tattoos. Scars on right hand and face.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

11. Louie Soto is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. His date of birth is 02/28/1958. He is wanted on multiple counts of Robbery 1st, and Attempted Robbery 1st in New York County.

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. Multiple Tattoos Left Forearm. Scars on right forearm.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

Get our free mobile app