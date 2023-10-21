One City In New York State Is Among Most Unfaithful In America

One city in New York State is among the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America. It seems inevitable that anyone who has been in or is in a relationship will experience being cheated on, at least once. Social media and technology give people so many choices, right at their fingertips, that weren't available 25 years ago.

MyDatingAdvisor.com did a study of the most unfaithful cities,

To determine the most unfaithful cities in the nation, we calculated something that we’ve dubbed the Infidelity Index for major U.S. cities. We compared 200 of the largest metro areas across four key dimensions: 1) Relationship Satisfaction, 2) Life Satisfaction, 3) Infidelity Intent, and 4) Affair Activities.

When it comes to the list of the top 10 most unfaithful cities, one city in New York State landed on that list. But, before we get to that, it's not all bad...

Only One City In New York State Landed Among The Top 10 Most Faithful Cities In America

Syracuse, New York ranked #10 on the top 10 list of the most faithful cities in the U.S.

Marriage Rate: 49%

Divorce Rate: 11%

Separation Rate: 2%

Happiness Index: 63.82

Google Search Interest for an Affair: 12.51

One City In New York Is Home To The Most Cheaters

New York, New York ranked #7 among the top unfaithful cities in America.

I get it, I used to live in NYC. There are so many people it's hard to make a real connection.

Marriage Rate: 47%

Divorce Rate: 9%

Separation Rate: 2%

Happiness Index: 47.84

Google Search Interest for an Affair: 31.77

You can check out the full list at MyDatingAdvisor.com.

