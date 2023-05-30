New York Owed Millions In Unpaid Tolls

Government officials in New York State ensure that we have a lot of fees and taxes to pay, but it seems that they're not doing a great job collecting some of those fees - especially the ones due for driving on the New York State Thruway.

According to an audit that was completed by the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, the New York State Thruway Authority is owed nearly $300 million in overdue and unpaid tolls charges.

The report found, among other things, that the Thruway Authority isn't doing a good job of using its tools to ensure that people are paying their toll bills in a reasonable amount of time or using its enforcement authority to make sure those who do not pay their tolls are properly penalized.

The Authority needs to improve efforts to identify, bill, and collect tolls that are due. As of March 2023, there was a total of $276.3 million in unpaid tolls and fees in collection status.

-New York State Division of Government Accountability

According to the Comptrollers report, almost 90% of the Thruway Authorities income is received from tolls.

NYS Thruway Wants To Raise Rates

Many people are questioning the state related to the fees it charges for late tolls, with some people receiving toll bills that reach into the thousands of dollars, with most of the cost being fees added by the state.

This report has made many New Yorkers pretty upset, especially considering that the Thruway Authority is in the process of increasing tolls fees by a pretty significant amount.

Officials from the Thruway Authority have pledged to improve their process to ensure proper toll collection.

