3 Major Phone Scams You Need To Watch Out For In New York State

It's summer time and scammers are tying to fund their lavish vacations and fabulous summers using YOUR money. These are three recent phone scams to be aware of. The last thing you want to do is spend your summer trying to get your identity, or worse yet, money back from thieves.

1. New York State Warns People About Threats Of ‘Juice Jacking’ Scam

New York State is warning consumers about a new 'juice jacking' scam that could steal your personal information. It seems like every day there's a new scam that we have to be on the lookout for. As someone who travels fairly often, this one definitely caught my eye because I do this all the time.

What Is The 'Juice Jacking' Scam?

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning New Yorkers about his scam that could potentially hack your phone or device. Thieves place skimmers inside the USB ports at public cellphone charging stations, like those found at airports or hotels. When you plug your USB charger directly into the device, scammers can access your data. We live on our phones so most likely you have personal, banking, health, and other vital information on your phone. Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said,

Once thieves have your information, they can use it to wipe your bank account clean, steal your credit identity, or even sell your info to other scammers.

The NY Division of Consumer Protection offers these tips to help you keep your personal information safe while using a public USB charger:



- If the charging kiosk offers a plug-in socket, use that or find a wall socket

- If your phone shows a prompt to "share data," select no and use the "charge only" option

- Use a data blocker device that prevents data from being transmitted through your USB cord

- Turn your phone off before you plug it into a public USB charging station

- Avoid using a public charging station altogether by carrying your own portable battery charger

2. New Scam Using Text Messages To Steal From New York Bank Accounts

There is a new scam that is using text messages and phone calls to drain New Yorkers' bank accounts. This scam is particularly cruel, as thieves can use it to steal a victim's life savings.

Here's How The Text Message Verification Code Scam Works

Scammers will attempt to hack into a victim's bank account, prompting a two-step verification code to be sent via text message to the account holder's phone. The scammers will then use technology to disguise their phone number or caller ID as the bank. They will say the victim's card has been compromised and they will issue a new debit card. They will then ask the victim to read them the verification code. They may repeat this over several days, while telling the victim there is a delay in their card shipment. While they continue to delay the victim, they are transferring money each day.

The really horrible part of this scam is that it is likely the bank will deny any claim the victim files for reimbursement, saying they are responsible because they provided the verification codes to the scammer via phone. Chase Bank offers the following tips,

Do not share personal account information such as ATM PINs or passcodes. Keep in mind that the bank typically does not initiate phone calls, but if you want to ensure you are speaking with the bank, call the number on the back of your card. Lastly, avoid clicking on suspicious links in texts or emails.

3. AT&T Warns Of New ‘One Ring’ Scam That Affects New York State Residents

AT&T is warning both Android and iPhone customers about a new scam that can potentially cost you tons of money. The scam is relatively simple but can be very costly to customers in New York and nationwide.

How Does The 'One-Ring' Scam Work?

According to The Sun, AT&T sent out an official memo about the scam. Victims get a call, it rings once, then the phone stops ringing. That's the draw. Scammers are hoping that unsuspecting victims will call the number back. According to AT&T's memo,

As soon as you do, you’ll hear a recorded message that is intended to keep you on the phone, or worse, to get you to call back a second time. For example, the message may say: 'Hello … hello? … I’m having trouble hearing you. Hello? … Will you please call back?' Every time you call, you will be charged high international rates or other connection fees. The bad guy gets all or part of those fees.

There are other tricks the scammers will use to keep you on the phone, like saying that if you listen to a full song, you'll be eligible for a prize, reward, or gift. Whatever tricks they employ, the more money they charge you.

This scam, known as wangiri, which means "one-ring-and-cut," originated in Japan.

How To Avoid The One-Ring Scam

- Do not answer unknown calls or suspicious numbers

- If you see a "+" in front of the number, be weary

- If a call seems suspicious, hang up immediately

