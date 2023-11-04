These Are the 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce in New York State

Sometimes things, like a marriage, don't work out. But do you know what it takes to get divorced in New York State? It's not as easy as you might think to walk away from your marriage. You must meet one or more of the 7 grounds for divorce.

According to NYLaw.org, you must meet one of the legal standards to get divorced and take your case to the State Supreme court,

You must go to the New York State Supreme Court in your county. All divorces in New York State are handled in the county Supreme Courts. Family Court can order child support and/or child custody, but cannot grant a divorce.

While getting a divorce can be traumatic, it's best to know what you're up against, if you believe it is in the cards for you and your spouse. Most of the grounds for divorce take at least a year. Or you need to have undeniable proof of cheating or cruel or inhumane treatment. You need to plan ahead or know what to provide your attorney with in order to have your divorce granted.

When people ask me why I'm not looking to get married, the burden that divorce can cause is one of the biggest reasons. Not saying it's easy to get married, but it seems much more difficult to get divorced. For someone like me, that really makes me think about it and consider other options lol. If you are headed towards divorce or going through it now, stay strong and do what's best for you and your family!

The 7 Gounds for Divorce in New York State

