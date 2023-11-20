8 Counties Have Highest Opioid Overdose Rates In New York

Opioid addiction, abuse, and fatal overdoses have become a major concern not only in the United States but also here in New York State. Opioids can be legally prescribed - hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl, and morphine or illegally purchased - heroin, fentanyl (illicitly manufactured), and opium.

In its Opioid Annual Report 2022, the New York State Department of Health says that opioid deaths are on the rise,

Among NYS residents, the number of overdose deaths involving any opioid increased each year between 2010 (1,074 deaths) and 2017 (3,224 deaths). From 2019 to 2020, there was another increase of 44 percent in overdose deaths involving any opioid (from 2,939 deaths to 4,233 deaths) among NYS residents, a 294 percent increase since 2010.

The NYSDOH releases annual data on the number of fatal overdoses in each county. These 8 counties had the highest opioid overdose deaths and rates per 100,000 population in 2022 (the most up to date annual data):

8. Niagara County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 32.3 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 68

7. Ulster County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 32.5 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 58

6. Washington County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 32.6 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 20

5. Chautauqua County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 34.5 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 44

4. Chemung County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 35.7 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 30

3. Broome County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 36.9 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 71

2. Dutchess County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 38.8 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 114

1. Sullivan County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 57.0 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 43

