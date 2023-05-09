Another day, another recall. Three types of greens are being recalled due to a potential health risk. The United States Food and Drug Administration recently announced the recalls.

The good news, if there is any, about this recall is that the products in question are past their “Best If Used By Date”. However, people may still have them in their refrigerators. Lancaster Foods is voluntarily recalling Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brand Kale, Spinach, and Collard Green products. The products were produced at the company’s Jessup, Maryland facility.

Kale, Spinach, And Collard Green Products Potentially Contaminated With Listeria Monocytogenes

The products have a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. According to the Centers For Disease Control,

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division tested a random sample of a single bag of Chopped Kale Greens product with a “BEST IF USED BY May 1 2023." The product tested positive for the Listeria pathogen, which is what prompted the recall.

The affected products were distributed in New York State, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Three Brands Of Greens Recalled By Lancaster Foods

The items affected by the recall are listed below:

Item Number Brand Pack/Size UPC Codes Description Best If Used By Date 00682 ROBINSON FRESH 8/16 OZ 0-95829-60015-9 KALE GREENS May 01 2023 00619 ROBINSON FRESH 6/32 OZ 0-95829-60016-6 KALE GREENS May 01 2023 55423 LANCASTER 20/4 OZ N/A CHOPPED KALE May 01 2023 78983 GIANT 12/8 OZ 6-88267-09813-0 CURLY LEAF SPINACH April 29 2023 00684 ROBINSON FRESH 8/16 OZ 0-95829-60006-7 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023 01907 GIANT 8/16 OZ 6-88267-05311-5 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023

