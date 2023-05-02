General Mills is recalling certain Gold Medal Flour products due to potential contamination. If you plan on doing some baking or frying this weekend, you may want to check your flour if it's Gold Medal.

The products in question are two-, five- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. The bags bear a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. They may be contaminated with the Salmonella Infantis bacteria, which was discovered during the sampling process.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains. The CDC estimates there are 1.2 million cases annually in the U.S. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

The products that are being recalled were sold in New York State and nationwide, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

If you have purchased Gold Medal Flour, take a look at your bag to see if you have any of the following products included in the recall:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5 Pound Flour - 000-16000-19610

Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10 Pound Flour - 000-16000-19580

Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2 Pound Flour - 000-16000-10710

Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5 Pound Flour - 000-16000-10610

Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

No other Gold Medal products are affected by the recall, according to General Mills.

If you purchased any of the bags of flour affected by the recall, you should throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them. You can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 with any questions or concerns.

