Recall Of Frozen Pork Product Sold In New York

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced a public health alert concerning a frozen pork product. The Dim Sum Factory Inc. located in Flushing, New York is recalling its frozen pork dumplings.

The Dim Sum Factory produced and distributed the raw, frozen pork products that were not subject to a federal inspection. The products were produced since September 6, 2023. They have a shelf life of 18 months, so they may be in consumers' freezers. The following product is at the center of the recall:

1.5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing "GOGO DUMPLING Pork & Shepherd's Purse Wontons (Handmade)." The products bear establishment number "EST. 1656" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products are not available for purchase any longer.

The products were shipped to a distributor in New York and were sold online nationwide.

FSIS found that the location where the pork dumplings were processed was not located at the official location of the Dim Sum Factory. Because the products were not produced on the premises they were not inspected. So far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers who have the products in their freezers should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can contact Daisy Ching at 862-872-0076.

