FBI Offering Reward For Man Who Trafficked Heroin, Cocaine To New York

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is trying to track down a known gang member who trafficked drugs to New York. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Victor Manuel Tolentino, who also goes by Victor M. Tolentino and Victor Tolentino, is wanted by the FBI for Bail Jumping and Narcotics Conspiracy.

Date of Birth Used: September 3, 1980
Place of Birth: Santiago, Dominican Republic
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Race: White (Hispanic)
Languages: English and Spanish
Tattoos: "El Prince" on his upper right arm, as well as, a cross with thorns on his upper left bicep.

Tolentino has worked as an auto mechanic and lifts weights. He has ties to Queens, New York, Boston, and Lawrence, Massachusetts. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Victor Manuel Tolentino was an alleged member of a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for shipping heroin, cocaine, and marijuana to New York City from Las Vegas, Nevada, and San Diego, California.

 

He was indicted for narcotics conspiracy on July 3, 2012, and was scheduled to stand trial in federal court in Manhattan, New York City, on September 30, 2013. Tolentino fled prior to the start of the trial, and failed to appear in court.

 

A federal arrest warrant for bail jumping was then issued for Tolentino on September 30, 2013, by the United States District Court, Southern District of New York.

If you have any information about Tolentino's whereabouts, please contact your local FBI office.

Click here to see a bigger version of the poster.

