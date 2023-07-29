Here Are All The Upcoming The Fairs You Can Enjoy Around New York State
Fair season underway in New York State. There are still tons of county fairs that will be happening the rest of the summer. Also, the Great New York State Fair has announced many of the entertainment acts that will be hitting the stage. No matter how old you are, there is always something fun to do at the fair. Many of the fairs are agricultural, so they have animal shows and competitions. In addition, there are rides, shows, entertainment, and of course we can't forget - THE FOOD!
Here Are All The Upcoming County Fairs Happening In New York State This Summer
Genesee County Fair
July 22-29, 2023
5056 E Main Street Rd, Batavia, NY 14020
Orleans County 4-H Fair
July 24-29, 2023
12690 State Route 31, Albion, NY 14411
Ontario County Fair
July 25-29, 2023
2820 County Rd 10, Canandaigua, NY 14424
Clinton County Fair
July 25-30, 2023
84 Fairgrounds Rd, Morrisonville, NY 12962
Broome County Fair
July 25-30, 2023
Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862
Boonville-Oneida County Fair
July 25-30, 2023
222 Schuyler St, Boonville, NY 13309
Greene County Youth Fair
July 27-30, 2023
Joseph D Spencer Ln, Cairo, NY 12413
Orange County Agriculture & Family Festival
July 27-30, 2023
300 Finchville Turnpike, Otisville, NY 10963
Cattaraugus County Fair
July 30-August 5, 2023
501 Erie St, Little Valley, NY 14755
Chemung County Fair
August 1-6, 2023
170 Fairview Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
August 1-6, 2023
85 East Barney Street Gouverneur, NY 13642
Otsego County Fair
August 1-6, 2023
48 Lake St, Morris, NY, 13808
Ulster County Fair
August 1-6, 2023
249 Libertyville Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561
Niagara County Youth Fair
August 2-6, 2023
4487 Lake Ave (Route 78), Lockport, NY 14094
Wayne County Fair
August 14-19, 2023
300 W. Jackson St, Palmyra, NY 14522
Franklin County Fair
August 6-13, 2023
606 E Main St, Malone, NY 12953
Tioga County Fair
August 7-12, 2023
50 West Main St, Marvin Park, Owego, NY 13827
Chenango County Fair
August 9-13, 2023
168 E Main St, Norwich, NY 13815
Erie County Fair
August 9-20, 2023
5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, New York 14075
Grahamsville Little World's Fair
August 18-20, 2023
8230 State Route 55 Grahamsville, NY 12740
Wyoming County Fair
August 12-19, 2023
70 Main St, Pike, New York 14130
Delaware County Fair
August 14-19, 2023
Fair St, Walton, NY 13856
Steuben County Fair
August 14-20, 2023
15 E. Washington St, Bath, NY 14810
Altamont Fair
August 15-20, 2023
New York 146 &, Arlington St, Guilderland, NY
Herkimer County Fair
August 15-20, 2023
135 Cemetery St, Frankfort, NY 13340
Essex County Fair
August 16-20, 2023
3 Sisco St, Westport, NY 12993
Washington County Fair
August 21-27, 2023
392 Old Schuylerville Rd, Greenwich, NY 12834
Dutchess County Fair
August 22-27, 2023
6636 Route 9 – Rhinebeck, NY 12572 (Gate #1 Entrance All Events)
Trumansburg Fair (Tompkins County)
August 22-27, 2023
2150 State Route 96, Trumansburg, NY 14886
New York State Fair
August 23-September 4, 2023
581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209
Columbia County Fair
August 30-September 4, 2023
32 Church St, Route 203, Chatham, NY 12037
Schaghticoke Fair
August 30-September 4, 2023
69 Stillwater Bridge Rd, Rtes. 67 & 40, Schaghticoke, NY 12154