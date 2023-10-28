Popular Clothing Store In New York On Verge Of Bankruptcy

Another major retailer is on the verge of filing bankruptcy which can possibly affect New York shoppers. As many malls are facing less traffic and closures around New York State due to people doing more shopping online, certain retailers are feeling the pain also.

If you're my age, you've seen quite a few retailers that were staples growing up virtually disappear from the shopping landscape. I'm old enough to remember when the mall was the place to be. We got dressed up to go to the mall because you never knew who you'd run into. As a teen, that was one of the popular places to hang out. Back in college, I remember spending some of my financial aid money at Express. As a matter of fact, when I was homeless for two weeks in New York City due to the September 11 terrorist attacks, I found an Express in Times Square to buy some clothes using the stipend that my university gave me. I bought a skirt, some boots, a sweater and a few other things with the $200. I may have been without a home for a couple of weeks, but I was still going to be stylish.

Express Clothing Stores 'Teetering On Bankruptcy'

According to Retail Dive, Express may not have much life left in it. With so many fast fashion retailers offering great deals online and free shipping, many college-aged and young professional women are ditching malls and opting for online retail therapy.

Express, Inc. is an American Mutli fashion retailer whose portfolio includes Express, Bonobos and UpWest. The Company operates an omnichannel platform as well as physical and online stores. Grounded in a belief that style, quality and value should all be found in one place.

Express was founded in 1980 as Limited Express in Chicago, Illinois. Its headquarters are now located in Columbus, Ohio. Express employs approximately 10,000 people and operates more than 500 brick-and-mortar stores. In 2021, its reported net income was a loss of 14.4 million, according to Wikipedia.

Retail Dive says,

The apparel retailer reported earlier this month that its second-quarter net sales fell 6.4% from last year to $435.3 million. Express reported a $44.1 million loss in Q2 compared to $7 million in net income year over year.

You can read more of Retail Dive's analysis of Express' current business here.

Express currently has many physical locations in New York, which potentially close if it files for bankruptcy (not all New York locations listed below):

EXPRESS

Crossgates

120 Washington Ave

Albany, NY 12203

EXPRESS FACTORY OUTLET

Colonie Center

131 Colonie Center

345, 349, 351

Albany, NY 12205

EXPRESS

Times Square

1552 North Broadway

New York, NY 10036

EXPRESS

Steinway Street

3101 Steinway Street

Astoria, NY 11103

EXPRESS

Kings Plaza

5036 Kings Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11234

EXPRESS EDIT

Soho

514 Broadway

New York, NY 10012

EXPRESS FACTORY OUTLET

Fulton Street

490 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

EXPRESS EDIT

Flatiron

129 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10003

EXPRESS

Walden Galleria

1 Galleria Drive

Buffalo, NY 14225

EXPRESS FACTORY OUTLET

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

1900 Military Rd

Niagara Falls, NY 14304

EXPRESS FACTORY OUTLET

The Marketplace Mall

400 Miracle Mile Drive

Rochester, NY 14623

