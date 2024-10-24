Election season is here, and the 2024 General Election is all set to happen in November. But you don't need to wait until November 5th to cast your vote if you are registered to vote in the Empire State. Fulfilling your civic duty and exercising your right to vote in New York State is relatively easy, and thanks to early voting, you have a total of 10 days this year to participate in the democratic process and select the leaders of our local, county, state, and federal government.

The 2024 New York State General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and early voting kicks off a few days before.

Early Voting In New York Is Available For The 2024 General Election

Thanks to a new law that Andrew Cuomo, then Governor of New York, signed in 2019, which was debated and passed by the New York State Legislature, New Yorkers can now vote early. We no longer have to wait for election day to start voting.

This year's Early Voting Period starts on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 9 a.m. and runs every day until Sunday, November 3rd at 5 p.m.

All over the state, there are hundreds of different locations where people can ask their vote early. In Erie County, New York, there are nearly 40 different locations where you can cast your vote and vote at any place you choose. There are 11 separate locations in Buffalo, with the remaining 27 locations spread throughout the suburbs around Buffalo.

In Niagara County, New York, there are four different locations where you can vote, and Niagara County residents can vote at either place.

The NYS Elections website has a complete list of every early voting location in New York State.

The Elections Could Use Your Help

Country election boards all over the state could use your help to ensure the elections go smoothly. Many are looking to hire poll workers and staff.

If you want to work the elections, you can contact your local Board of Elections. You can get a full list of all the local boards in New York State right here on the NYS Elections website.