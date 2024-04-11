DEA Offering Reward Of $1 Million For New York Man

A New York man is wanted by the DEA for drugs and guns. The Drug Enforcement Agency is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect.

Race: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Year of Birth: 1993

Alan Gabriel Nunez Herrera is considered a fentanyl trafficker working for the Chapitos. The Chapitos are the children of Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín Guzmán Loera also known as “El Chapo,” according to InsightCrime. In the fall of 2022, Herrera allegedly supplied Julio Marin Gonzalez, with approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills and approximately five kilograms of fentanyl powder. Martin Gonzalez then allegedly sold the drugs to an undercover DEA agent at multiple locations in California. The U.S. Department of State claims,

"Additionally, in March 2023, Nunez Herrera negotiated the delivery of additional multiple kilograms of fentanyl powder from Mexico to the U.S. As part of those discussions, on approximately March 18, 2023, Nunez Herrera agreed to deliver fentanyl in Los Angeles through an associate. In approximately 2023, in the parking lot of a restaurant in Los Angeles, Nunez Herrera arranged for an associate to deliver to a buyer approximately nine kilograms of fentanyl powder. The fentanyl deliveries were all subsequently seized by the DEA."

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York indicted Herrerra on April 4, 2023.

Alan Gabriel Nunez-Herrera is wanted for the following alleged federal violations:

- Fentanyl Importation Conspiracy

- Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

- Possession of Machine Guns & Destructive Devices

- Conspiracy to Possess Machine Guns & Destructive Devices

- Money Laundering Conspiracy

If you are interested in receiving a reward of up to $1 million and have information about Nunez-Herrera, contact the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration via email at ChapitosTips@dea.gov.

