4 Major Changes To Driver’s Licenses In New York

Drivers in New York need to know about these 4 major changes to licenses. If you hold a driver's license in New York State you need to be aware of these four changes.

New Yorkers Will Need To Upgrade Their Licenses By May

The deadline for NY residents to get a REAL ID or enhanced ID is coming up very soon, on May 7, 2025. The deadline was extended by two years from May 3, 2023. The NYS DMV is encouraging people to get their IDs now and not wait until the deadline. Real IDs will be required to fly domestically and to enter federal buildings and military bases.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.” The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. ~ Department of Homeland Security

Enhanced IDs cost an additional $30 (on top of regular fees). Enhanced IDs issued by the state will be allowed in place of REAL IDs. You can compare the features of each of the IDs here.

New Yorkers Can Now Get Mobile IDs

New York State is now offering digital versions of driver's licenses to residents. It's not just a digital photo of your license either. It uses technology to encrypt your ID and personal information. A mobile ID does not replace your physical license and not all businesses accept it, so the DMV encourages you to carry your license still. You will need to download an app to use the technology. You can get all the details here.

Many New Yorkers At Risk Of Losing Driver's License Permanently

New York State is making it easier for drunk and drugged drivers to lose their licenses. The DMV announced recently that it is lowering the number of incidents needed for a license to be suspended. Instead of five alcohol- or drug-related driving incidents, it now only takes four incidents to get hit with a permanent driving ban. The change went into effect on January 3, 2025. It also reduces the number of incidents to three if a driver has another serious driving offense on their record.

Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee said,

“At some point, we have to say, ‘enough is enough.’ When someone is repeatedly convicted of driving under the influence, they need to be permanently removed from our roadways, and a ‘forfeit after four’ policy significantly increases our ability to do just that. This law will appropriately take away the driving privileges of those who unfairly put everyone else on New York’s roads at greater risk.”

New York State Residents Can Now Choose X For Gender On Driver’s Licenses

Trump has made an executive order stating that there are only two genders and those are assigned at birth. LGBTQ Americans can no longer choose "x" for non-binary on their passport and their passport must reflect their gender assigned at birth. That can create problems and delays in TSA lines if a person born one gender has had gender reassignment surgery and no longer has the physical characteristics of the gender they were assigned at birth that is listed on their document. While the federal government is restricting the LGBTQ community, New York State offers a non-binary option on its driver's licenses.

People who have a New York State driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can choose 'X' on their identification. The change can be made by completing the Application for Permit, Driver License, or Non-Driver ID Card (MV-44) or online here. New York is giving people the option to have their ID reflect their current status and around 5,000 people are using the 'X' marker, according to Advocate. Gov. Hochul said,

"I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community. In New York, we are taking action to help ensure every person feels welcomed, represented, and free to live their truth, regardless of their gender identity or expression. My administration continues to be committed to this dream by giving New Yorkers the freedom to carry an identity document that represents their true self, ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging."

