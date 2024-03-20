Deadliest Creature On Earth Is About To Invade New York

You might be surprised to find out what the deadliest creature actually is, but it will soon be found all over New York. Thankfully, New York isn't like Australia, where pretty much every insect, animal, and reptile is poisonous, but there are still threats here.

What Makes An Insect Deadly?

Insects suck. They also bite and sting. Some inject venom that can kill outright or produce a deadly allergic reaction. Others, like mosquitoes, spread parasites that are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people annually.

Some of the deadliest bugs and spiders on the planet can be found here in New York. Bees make the list of the deadliest insects. People who are allergic to bees can easily die from anaphylactic shock. While not native to New York state (but possibly found here), brown recluse spiders can cause great pain and some disgusting wounds.

According to Field and Stream, "Although theoretically lethal, there are, in fact, no documented deaths from the brown recluse. On the other hand, a bite from this spider can really ruin your day. That’s because it has necrotic venom, meaning it kills tissue. As a result, an untreated bite can create a gaping bloody hole in your flesh and can lead to amputation. In severe cases, the venom can cause red blood cells to burst."

What Is The Deadliest Insect On Earth?

The honor of being the deadliest creature on earth goes to the mosquito. According to BBC Science Focus, "Mosquitoes are the most dangerous animal in the world, killing 725,000 humans per year through spreading diseases such as malaria. Only female mosquitos bite, making them the most dangerous."

Mosquitoes kill almost 1 million people per year

New York State is home to 70 species of mosquitos and their season starts in April and runs through October. They carry several types of potentially deadly viruses that can be transmitted to humans, which is what makes them killers. According to Laura Harrington, a professor of entomology at Cornell University,

"Mosquito season generally lasts from the end of April and into October in New York state, but mosquitoes may emerge before April if the spring climate is unusually warm. Unfortunately, mosquito season has been starting earlier and ending later in northern temperate regions due to warming global temperatures."

There are no vaccines available for the viruses mosquitos carry, which include Zika virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, and West Nile virus. Some species of mosquitos are most active during the day, from dusk to dawn, while other species are active all day.

New York State's Health Department offers these tips to help keep mosquitos away from your home:

