This New York Town Has The States Lowest Credit Score

The economy in New York and the entire country has been up and down for the last several years. You take that and couple it with the inflation that we're still dealing with, and it's becoming more difficult to be able to afford everyday life as things are getting more expensive day after day. In fact, the record-breaking inflation we've seen over the last few years is the worst in history.

All of these increases in prices are leading many people to need to rely on their credit cards and lines of credit more and more.

This, of course, means that having a good credit score is even more important than it ever has been before.

What Is A Credit Score

According to the Buffalo Urban League, a HUD Approved Housing Counseling Agency in Buffalo, a credit score is a 3-digit number that is used to quickly describe the history or record of how a person has managed their financial liabilities in the past, based on data that is in their credit report and can range from 350 on the low end, to 850 on the high end.

There are all sorts of different types and styles of credit scores, the most popular of which are offered by a FICO and VantageScore.

Since the score is meant to represent how well someone manages their debts, the higher the number, the better off you are.

How Good or Bad Are Credit Scores In New York

The great thing about being in the Empire State is that New York is the financial capital of America and arguably the whole world. With all the money flowing through the state, you would think that credit scores in New York would be pretty good.

WalletHub obtained disaggregated credit data from TransUnion and was able to analyze credit scores from more than 2,500 cities in America, and the results are pretty surprising.

What New York City Has The Best Credit In The State?

I was very surprised to find out that out of more than 2,500 cities, there is only one location from New York appears in the top 25.

Pittsford, a Rochester suburb, holds the best credit scores in New York State, with a median score of 784.5. That puts Pittsford in 10th place and among the 99th percentile of scores nationwide.

When you really dig into the data, it creates an interesting contrast since the City of Rochester sits in the 43rd percentile of scores, sitting in 1,471th place out of more than 2,500.

Where Does Buffalo Credit Scores Rank?

Considering Buffalo often ranks among the poorest cities in the nation, I can't say that I'm surprised by where the Queen City sits.

Buffalo sits firmly in the bottom 25th percentile with a median credit score of 675. That puts the 2nd largest city in the Empire State at 1,919th place in the nation. The one bright side about this is that it's not the worst in New York, and at least we're not Cleveland or Detroit.

Where In New York Has The Worst Credit Score?

The big surprise for many is the town with the distinction of having the worst credit in the state.

The Long Island, New York hamlet of Bay Shore has the worst credit score in the state and among the worst in the whole country, with a median score of 547.5. That puts them 2560th out of a total of 2,568 cities.

You can check out the entire report here.

