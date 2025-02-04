Comedy Legend Jerry Seinfeld Coming Back To Niagara Falls

The last few years have been pretty good on the entertainment front for the Buffalo, Western New York, and Southern Ontario. Believe it or not, the region has really been a hotbed of great options for poeple looking for fun and exciting things to do. In fact, 2024 was a banner year for entertainment and it's looking like 2025 may be just as good.

Just over one month into the year, and the region has had several great shows announced for the entertainment season, with the high likelihood that more is on the way. Already we've seen Kevin Hart do 4 shows in downtown Buffalo with R&B Legends Fantasia and Mary J. Blige coming in separate shows over the next few weeks.

Now we're learning about another great great comedy show that is coming to the region and it features one of North America's funniest comedians.

Get Ready For Jerry Seinfeld To Come Back

In March 2024 the legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld came to Niagara Falls and put on a great show for Western New Yorkers and Southern Ontarians.

Seinfeld is largely regarded as one of the funniest people in the world, and has held that title for many years. His comedy career started in the early 1980s and has gone for 40 years. Jerry Seinfeld, who partnered with comedian Larry David in the late 1980s, is credited with creating what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld.

Seinfeld starred Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander, and the show presented us with a fictionalized fictionalized version of himself and his day-to-day life, along with that of his three best friends.

Seinfeld NBCUniversal via Getty Images loading...

The show about nothing ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning several awards, including Emmys, Golden Globes, and People’s Choice awards. The show was also named the Greatest Television Show of All Time in 2009 by TV Guide.

Jerry Seinfeld Is Hitting The Stage In Niagara Falls Once Again

The Canadian Side of the Mighty Niagara Falls is all set to host this fantastic talent this summer.

He will hit the OLG Stage, located inside the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Friday, July 25, 2025. Showtime is set for 8:00 pm, and tickets to the show go on sale Friday, February 7, 2025, and can be purchased at the OLG Stage Box Office or online here.