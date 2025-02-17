3 Of The Cheapest Grocery Stores Are In New York

Thankfully, three of the cheapest grocery stores in America have locations throughout New York State. As the reality sets in for many American families that the new administration is not focused on lowering grocery prices, it is important that New Yorkers know where they can shop to save money. Not only are grocery prices not going down, they will most likely go up soon.

Before the election, egg prices were of concern to most of America. Well, thanks to the Bird Flu, which many people may not even realize is a big issue right now because the FDA and USDA have been banned from releasing communications to the American people after Trump put a stop to it.

In addition, with many undocumented farm workers being deported or scared to report to work, grocery prices will also likely increase as farmers and other food processing companies struggle to find workers to do the hard labor. According to CBS News,

"Undocumented immigrants account for about 20% of the agriculture industry's overall workforce, although that figure can rise to roughly half for some speciality farms, according to Capital Economics, which advises large investors."

If you are trying to make ends meet, you may want to try shopping at one of these grocery stores. Delish put together a list of the cheapest grocery stores in America.

LIDL

LIDL has locations around New York City and Long Island.

ALDI

Aldi has 134 locations all around New York. Aldi is one of my personal favorites. They have all the staples, plus organic, vegan, gluten-free, and specialty items for low prices.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has locations all over New York. While I do love Trader Joe's, it's not my regular grocery store, only because there isn't one close to me. TJs is a special trip for me, but they do have really reasonable prices.

