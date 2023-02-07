It's a new year, but we still have the same old food recalls every other day. This time approximately 69,000 pounds of meat are being recalled due to potential listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Daniele International LLC, a Mapleville, Rhode Island company, is recalling approximately 69,255 pounds meat. The ready-to-eat sausage products may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The sausages were produced on various dates between May 23, 2022 and November 25, 2022. They were shipped to retail locations in New York State and nationwide on various dates between December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Listeria is most likely to make pregnant women, newborns, people over the age of 65, and people with weakened immune systems sick. Around 1,600 people get Listeriosis annual and about 260 die,

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall affects quite a few different brands:

- 6-oz. plastic tray of "FREDERIK'S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray" with sell by date 4/15/23.

- 6-oz. plastic tray of "Boar's Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO" with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

- 7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI" with sell by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

- 7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with sell by date 12/23/23.

- 1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, 5/03/23, and 5/04/23.

- 1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell by dates 5/6/23 and 5/13/23.

- 1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use by dates 3/25/23, 3/26/23, and 5/4/23.

- 12-oz. plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell by date 4/14/23.

If you have any of these products, throw them away or retrun them to the store where you purchased them.

You can view the product labels here.

