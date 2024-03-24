These school districts offer the highest salaries to teachers in New York State. It doesn't seem to be a coincidence that the school districts that are considered the best in the state offer their teachers very generous salaries.

5. Cold Spring Harbor Central School District - Average Teacher Salary $148,135

It's ranked the #10 District with the Best Teachers in New York.

Cold Spring Harbor Central School District is a top rated, public school district located in COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY. It has 1,633 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 86% of students are at least proficient in math and 85% in reading.

4. Commack Union Free School District - Average Teacher Salary $150,230

It's ranked the #22 District with the Best Teachers in New York.

Commack Union Free School District is a top rated, public school district located in EAST NORTHPORT, NY. It has 5,756 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 70% of students are at least proficient in math and 79% in reading.

3. Scarsdale Union Free School District - Average Teacher Salary $162,961

It's ranked the #1 District with the Best Teachers in New York.

Scarsdale Union Free School District is a top rated, public school district located in SCARSDALE, NY. It has 4,642 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading.

2. Jericho Union Free School District - Average Teacher Salary $163,957

It's ranked the #8 District with the Best Teachers in New York.

Jericho Union Free School District is a top rated, public school district located in JERICHO, NY. It has 3,182 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 91% of students are at least proficient in math and 86% in reading.

1. Bronxville Union Free School District - Average Teacher Salary $171,063

It's ranked the #30 District with the Best Teachers in New York.

Bronxville Union Free School District is a top rated, public school district located in BRONXVILLE, NY. It has 1,555 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. According to state test scores, 86% of students are at least proficient in math and 91% in reading.

