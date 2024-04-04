9 Self-Defense Weapons That Are Illegal In New York State

You could be charged with a crime if you are caught with one of these 9 self-defense weapons. As the world seems to get crazier and crazier and criminals are more emboldened, self-defense is necessary. Law-abiding citizens seem to be the targets of everyone - including criminals, scammers, pranksters, and even social media influencers. Protecting yourself is MUST. But, in New York State, there are some weapons you cannot carry to protect yourself from those who aim to do you harm.
According to the New York Senate, these items are illegal and cannot be used as self-defense. In New York State you can be charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree if you are caught with one of these weapons.
1. Switchblade Knife
2. Cane Sword
3. Billyclub
4. Kung Fu Throwing Star
5. Metal Knuckles
6. Chuka Stick aka Nunchucks
7. Slungshot
8. Machete
9. Razor
Top 7 Weapons Confiscated From Inmates In New York State Prisons
Let's see which banned self-defense weapons are the most popular in New York State prisons.
When it comes to weapons found on prisoners in 2021 (the most recent data provided by the DOCCS), there was no shortage, especially when it comes to cutting weapons.
7. Can Lid - 140 Confiscated in 2021
6. Scalpel/Exacto Blade - 167 Confiscated in 2021
5. Razor Blade - 262 Confiscated in 2021
4. Toothbrush - 292 Confiscated in 2021
3. Ice Pick - 337 Confiscated in 2021
2. Cutting Instrument - 338 Confiscated in 2021
1. Shank - 421 Confiscated in 2021
For clarification purposes, usually, toothbrushes are filed down to have a point or have some razor or sharp object attached to them. A shank is a makeshift cutting instrument, so it could be anything from a knife to a piece of a broken bottle.
