Multiple major banks have announced that they are closing various locations around New York this summer. It might be time to consider a credit union or online bank since local banks seem to be cutting services in favor of digital tools. While I am all for apps and digital tools that make life easier, that's not always the case when it comes to banking. I'm old school. I like to talk to the people that are holding my money. Sometimes I don't want to search for help on an app, I want to speak to a human being. But, with many national banks outsourcing their telephone customer service and closing local branches, it might be time to move on from traditional banks.

Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash loading...

Major Banks Closing 19 Local Branches Around New York State

According to The Daily Mail, there are 19 bank locations that will be closing around the state this summer. Capital One, Citizens Bank, and JPMorgan Chase will shut the doors to their neighborhood branches. As branches push customers to use their apps and websites, they are making it more difficult to speak to a local banker, someone who lives in your community and knows your name.

Local Bank Branches Closing In New York:

Citizens Bank - 95 Weibel Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Citizens Bank - 96 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205

Citizens Bank - 35 Franklin Plaza, Dansville, NY 14437

Citizens Bank - 9 Clifton Country Rd, Clifton Park, NY 12065

JPMorgan Chase - 1025 Brown St, Peekskill, NY 10566

Bank of America - 2001 Rockaway Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11236

Capital One - 200 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030

NY Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against JP Morgan Chase Over Bear Stearns Fraud Getty Images loading...

Capital One - 500 E Fordham Rd, Bronx, NY 10458

Wells Fargo - 133 N Main St, Port Chester, NY 10573

Santander Bank - 1290 6th Ave, New York, NY 10104

Keybank - 2315 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850

JP Morgan Chase - 36-63 Main St, Queens, NY 11354

JP Morgan Chase - 60 Great Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021

Community Bank - 830 County Rd 64, Elmira, NY 14903

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Community Bank - 26 E Main St, Clifton Springs, NY 14432

Community Bank - 331 W Pulteney St, Corning, NY 14830

JP Morgan Chase - 402 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY 10528

JP Morgan Chase - 275 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY 10528

Capital One - 118 7th St, Garden City, NY 11530

I live in Buffalo and the national bank that I had been a customer of for 20-plus-years closed a branch I regularly used. They didn't care how it affected me, a long-term customer, they just wanted to save money for stockholders. Welp, that's when I decided to use a credit union and a fully online bank. If I was going to have to use digital banking, I might as well choose a bank that offered better interest rates. While I still have my account with my well-known national bank, I use multiple online banks. The interest rates are generous compared to what that so-called brick-and-mortar bank offers.

Get our free mobile app