Big Banks Closing Multiple Locations In New York State This Summer
Multiple major banks have announced that they are closing various locations around New York this summer. It might be time to consider a credit union or online bank since local banks seem to be cutting services in favor of digital tools. While I am all for apps and digital tools that make life easier, that's not always the case when it comes to banking. I'm old school. I like to talk to the people that are holding my money. Sometimes I don't want to search for help on an app, I want to speak to a human being. But, with many national banks outsourcing their telephone customer service and closing local branches, it might be time to move on from traditional banks.
Major Banks Closing 19 Local Branches Around New York State
According to The Daily Mail, there are 19 bank locations that will be closing around the state this summer. Capital One, Citizens Bank, and JPMorgan Chase will shut the doors to their neighborhood branches. As branches push customers to use their apps and websites, they are making it more difficult to speak to a local banker, someone who lives in your community and knows your name.
Local Bank Branches Closing In New York:
Citizens Bank - 95 Weibel Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Citizens Bank - 96 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205
Citizens Bank - 35 Franklin Plaza, Dansville, NY 14437
Citizens Bank - 9 Clifton Country Rd, Clifton Park, NY 12065
JPMorgan Chase - 1025 Brown St, Peekskill, NY 10566
Bank of America - 2001 Rockaway Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Capital One - 200 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030
Capital One - 500 E Fordham Rd, Bronx, NY 10458
Wells Fargo - 133 N Main St, Port Chester, NY 10573
Santander Bank - 1290 6th Ave, New York, NY 10104
Keybank - 2315 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850
JP Morgan Chase - 36-63 Main St, Queens, NY 11354
JP Morgan Chase - 60 Great Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021
Community Bank - 830 County Rd 64, Elmira, NY 14903
Community Bank - 26 E Main St, Clifton Springs, NY 14432
Community Bank - 331 W Pulteney St, Corning, NY 14830
JP Morgan Chase - 402 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY 10528
JP Morgan Chase - 275 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY 10528
Capital One - 118 7th St, Garden City, NY 11530
I live in Buffalo and the national bank that I had been a customer of for 20-plus-years closed a branch I regularly used. They didn't care how it affected me, a long-term customer, they just wanted to save money for stockholders. Welp, that's when I decided to use a credit union and a fully online bank. If I was going to have to use digital banking, I might as well choose a bank that offered better interest rates. While I still have my account with my well-known national bank, I use multiple online banks. The interest rates are generous compared to what that so-called brick-and-mortar bank offers.