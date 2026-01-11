Are There Age Limits For Elderly Drivers In New York?

Does New York State limit how old drivers can legally be? As more of the population ages, driver safety becomes an issue. Like it or not, elderly drivers face certain challenges, including challenges with sight, hearing, and reaction time. Many people believe that older New Yorkers should not drive for their own safety and the safety of others.

But, many older people want to be independent, don't have family they can rely on, or don't have the funds to pay for someone to chauffeur them around. But, New York is known to create laws to regulate driving in the state.

New York Bans Drivers From Using Hand Held Devices

There have been rumors of a new "No Touch" law in New York. However, according to Snopes, there is no new law. But, per the DMV, New York has had a pretty strict hands-free law,

Under New York State law, you cannot use a hand-held mobile telephone or portable electronic device while you drive. Illegal activity includes holding a portable electronic device and doing any of the following: talking on a handheld mobile telephone

composing, sending, reading, accessing, browsing, transmitting, saving, or retrieving electronic data such as e-mail, text messages, or webpages

viewing, taking, or transmitting images

playing games

Are Elderly New Yorkers Banned From Driving?

Have you ever been driving behind someone going 25 mph in a 45 mph zone? Or someone that takes forever and a day to make a turn? Then you see the driver and you realize why...because they are old? It has happened to most of us, whether we want to say it out loud or not. Then, you start asking why this person is still driving and is it even safe. Does New York limit the age people can have a driver's license?

The answer is unfortunately or fortunately "no," based on what side you're on. New York's DMV says, "As you grow older, it's only natural to want to continue driving for as long as you can do so safely." There are some caveats, though.

Can DMV suspend my driver license due to a medical condition?

Yes. If a physician reports that you have a medical condition that affects your driving skills, DMV can suspend your driver license. The suspension remains in effect until a physician certifies that the condition is treated or controlled and does not affect your driving skills. DMV can also require that the physician recertify at a later time that the condition is controlled and not dangerous. If DMV does not receive the required certification, DMV can suspend your driver license. This type of suspension is called 'Administrative Review'.

Once an administrative review has been placed on your license, it will remain in place until DMV staff and the DMV's medical consultant from the New York Department of Health tell you it can be terminated.

In addition, in order to renew a license a driver must pass a vision test. There are hearing restrictions also. Medical conditions and vision or hearing impairments may prevent an elderly person from being able to drive or restrict their ability.

