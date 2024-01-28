New Law Affects New York State Drivers In 2024

A new law passed in New York that will affect drivers beginning in 2024. It's a shame it won't take effect sooner, but the law is designed to help protect most drivers in New York.

Governor Hochul Signs Angelica's Law

Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed Angelica's Law, which will take effect,

On the first of November next succeeding the date on which it shall have become a law.

Bill S4671/A3983, is known as “Angelica’s Law,” which was sponsored by Senator Kevin Thomas. Since the governor signed the legislation in December of 2023, it won't take effect until November 2024, per the bill's verbiage.

The New York State legislature had been trying to pass some form of the law since 2015, but it was only recently passed in June. According to the bill's text,

Adds when a person commits the offense of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and is operating a motor vehicle while such person has in effect five or more suspensions or revocations, imposed on at least five separate dates, to the crime of first degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) of a motor vehicle.

The law also adds the threat of a class E felony, a minimum fine of $500 to a maximum fine of $5,000, and the possibility of imprisonment of a definite sentence not exceeding two years.

Angelica's Law was enacted in remembrance of Angelica Nappi, who was killed by a driver in 2008 who was operating a vehicle with seven prior license suspensions.

